Bulgarian films displayed by China National Film Museum

Photo: Courtesy of Beijing New Film Association

A series of Bulgarian films have been released at the China National Film Museum in Beijing, with six brilliant films showing the country’s film culture to Chinese audiences.The six films include King of The Belgians, 3/4 and Saving My Pig.3/4 is a 2017 Bulgarian drama directed by Ilian Metev that got a lot of attention around the world. It was screened in the Discovery section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.The film tells the story of an ordinary family. The single father is an astrophysicist and takes care of two children alone. But as he is often obsessed with research, he ignores the growth of the two children, an older sister and her younger brother. The film is about the process the three family members go through to find the meaning of home.King of The Belgians and Saving My Pig are two light-hearted films with interesting stories about healing.Some of the films have serious themes such as Glory, which discusses the relations among nations, individuals and the media.“Although the Bulgarian film industry is still developing, Bulgarian films have strong national characteristics and reflect regional culture,” Shi Wenxue, film critic and teacher at the Beijing Film Academy, told the Global Times on Tuesday.Although the output of films from Bulgaria is not that great compared with other countries, the films are a prominent aspect of the country’s arts and they express national characteristics, he added.In October, Italian and Hungarian movies were screened at the China National Film Museum as part of the international screening season.