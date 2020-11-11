Scenery of Meili Snow Mountains at sunrise in Yunnan

Tourists view the scenery of Meili Snow Mountains in Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 10, 2020. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

The top of Meili Snow Mountains shines as the sun rises in Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 10, 2020. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)



The top of Meili Snow Mountains shines as the sun rises in Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 10, 2020. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)



