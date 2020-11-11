Scenery of Meili Snow Mountains at sunrise in Yunnan

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/11 18:58:59

Tourists view the scenery of Meili Snow Mountains in Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 10, 2020. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)


 

The top of Meili Snow Mountains shines as the sun rises in Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 10, 2020. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

The top of Meili Snow Mountains shines as the sun rises in Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 10, 2020. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)


 


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus