Pakistani military action film debuts in Beijing

Photo: Poster of Pakistani film Parwaaz Hai Junoon

Ahead of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan in 2021, a Pakistani air force film debuted in a Beijing cinema on Wednesday. The Pakistani ambassador to China Moin ul Haque attended the premiere.The film, Parwaaz Hai Junoon, is a 2018 Pakistani military action film directed by Haseeb Hassan, and is the first Pakistani movie to be released in Chinese mainland cinemas in 45 years.The movie tells the story of a group of young patriotic cadets who become the best fighter pilots in Pakistan after experiencing all kinds of challenges and hardships.In one of the film’s highlights a JF-17, a fourth-generation fighter jointly developed by China and Pakistan, makes a surprise appearance.In the movie, a teacher at the air force academy asks students to compare JF-17 with Mirage 2000 in class. A student answers that the JF-17 has three advantages including flexibility and safety and is complimented by the teacher.The movie also focuses on female pilots. One Pakistani woman in the film gives up her US nationality and a life of luxury, and overcomes many difficulties through the power of love and finally achieves her dream to become a JF-17 fighter pilot.Many people attending the screen had never seen a Pakistani film and wanted to learn about the country’s movie industry.After the screening, the ambassador told the audience that there will be more Pakistani films and TV dramas being provided for Chinese audiences to help Chinese people better understand Pakistani culture and strengthen the two countries’ friendship.The ambassador added that audiences can see the beauty of Pakistan as the movie shows many beautiful landscapes in the country.A military expert and a film critic who attended the premiere, said the film was surprising.Xiao Ning said the jointly researched JF-17, which only took four years to develop, aroused his interest and is a proof of two countries’ friendship.Falanxijiaopian, a film critic, praised the film as the patriotic movie that used younger actors and actresses to attract young audiences.The film will be formally launched in cinemas on November 13.China and Pakistan’s friendship has also seen advances during the COVID-19 epidemic.At the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in China, the Pakistani government allocated 300,000 medical masks, 800 hazmat suits and 6,800 pairs of gloves from public hospitals around the nation and transported them to China.After China's COVID-19 situation improved, the Chinese government and military, and the nation's enterprises and organizations, also lent support to Pakistan, buying and shipping medical supplies including test kits, real-time fluorescent kits, scanners, KN95 masks, gloves, goggles and protective clothing to Pakistan along with medical teams.