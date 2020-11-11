A local Shanghai student from a mid-risk area twice tests negative for COVID-19

File photo: Chen Xia/GT

A local school in Shanghai twice tested a student who comes from a mid-risk area for anti-epidemic control, as the city is on high alert after sporadic cases were found in the city. The student’s tests were negative.Shanghai Technical Institute of Electronics & Information tested the student from the Minhang district of Shanghai to ensure the health of other students and staff.Meanwhile, a video circulating on social media drew public attention on Wednesday night as medical staff in protective suits showed up at a restaurant. Local CDC in Minhang reminded the public not to be panic and local authorities are looking into the matter.Shanghai has been on high alert since a worker at the Pudong International Airport tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. The city started screening personnel and inspecting areas in Yingqian village where the patient lives.The village has been declared a mid-level risk area.