Asymptomatic coronavirus patient in Hubei confirmed to be an imported case: local CDC

Local CDC in Qianjiang, Central China's Hubei Province, confirmed on Wednesday a traveler from Kazakhstan is an asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19, and urged people in Qianjiang who used the same transportation services to be tested.The 52-year-old man who returned to Hubei Province from Kazakhstan tested positive for COVID-19 10 days after ending his 14-day quarantine . Three of his close contacts have been placed under medical observation.The infected man travelled from Kazakhstan via Minsk, Belarus, and arrived in the city of Hohhot in North China's Inner Mongolia on October 16 where he was quarantined for two weeks. He tested positive on the second day of his quarantine, but tested negative before he was released from isolation, according to local government on Wednesday.On his return to Qianjiang, he was again placed in quarantine at home where he tested positive again.Three of his close contacts who are family members are now in quarantine. All residents of his residential area have been tested for the virus.