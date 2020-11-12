Second World Health Expo kicks off in Wuhan

Photo taken on Nov. 11, 2020 shows a set of medical equipment displayed during the Second World Health Expo held in Wuhan, capital city of central China's Hubei Province. The 4-day Second World Health Expo kicked off here on Wednesday, with a focus on displaying cutting-edge science and technology in the global health industry. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

A visitor walks past an exhibition area of anti-epidemic materials during the Second World Health Expo held in Wuhan, capital city of central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 11, 2020. The 4-day Second World Health Expo kicked off here on Wednesday, with a focus on displaying cutting-edge science and technology in the global health industry. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Visitors look at medical equipment displayed during the Second World Health Expo held in Wuhan, capital city of central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 11, 2020. The 4-day Second World Health Expo kicked off here on Wednesday, with a focus on displaying cutting-edge science and technology in the global health industry. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)