Photo taken on Nov. 11, 2020 shows visitors taking photos of redwood in Beijing Botanical Garden in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Liu Xianguo/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Nov. 11, 2020 shows redwood in Beijing Botanical Garden in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Liu Xianguo/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Nov. 11, 2020 shows redwoods in Beijing Botanical Garden in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Liu Xianguo/Xinhua)