Remembrance Day held under health safety measures in Vancouver

Representatives of Canadian Armed Forces stand around the cenotaph with physical distance during the Remembrance Day ceremony at Victory Square in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 11, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Remembrance Day was held under health safety measures. The Victory Square was closed to the public and only allowed limited number of attendees to participate in the ceremony. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Members of Canadian Armed Forces salute during the Remembrance Day ceremony at Victory Square in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 11, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Remembrance Day was held under health safety measures. The Victory Square was closed to the public and only allowed limited number of attendees to participate in the ceremony. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People watch the Remembrance Day ceremony behind the fence at Victory Square in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 11, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Remembrance Day was held under health safety measures. The Victory Square was closed to the public and only allowed limited number of attendees to participate in the ceremony. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)