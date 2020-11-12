Egypt's president in Greece to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional issues

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) and the visiting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi are seen at the Prime Minister's Office in Athens, Greece, Nov. 11, 2020. (Costas Baltas/Pool via Xinhua)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi arrived here on Wednesday to start his two-day visit to Greece, during which the prospects of further bilateral cooperation and regional issues are expected to be discussed by the leaders of the two sides.Welcoming her Egyptian counterpart, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou hailed the agreement signed this summer between the two countries for the partial delimitation of the maritime zones as a milestone for cooperation across the wider region, according to statements broadcast on Greek national broadcaster ERT.The Egyptian leader agreed, saying that other bilateral agreements will certainly follow, according to an e-mailed press release issued from the Greek Presidency.Egypt will stand by Greece and in support of its rights on any issue related to the country's security and maritime borders, al-Sisi said, according to the press release.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) and the visiting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi are seen at the Prime Minister's Office in Athens, Greece, Nov. 11, 2020. (Costas Baltas/Pool via Xinhua)

A joint press conference between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Egyptian president was also held on Wednesday."In our troubled region, our two countries have already set with their actions, an example of peace and cooperation with an emblematic moment, the recent agreement of Aug. 6 on the partial delimitation of maritime zones between us and our common intention to continue consultations so that this agreement can be extended," said Mitsotakis during the press conference.Increased tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean in recent months over seismic surveys by Turkish ships in disputed areas have caused international concern.The Greek prime minister called for de-escalation, dialogue, and cooperation, saying the Mediterranean can become a sea that unites instead of dividing peoples.