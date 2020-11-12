Masks made mandatory in public spaces in Hungary as COVID-19 cases top 120,000

A man walks past a closed restaurant in Budapest, Hungary, Nov. 11, 2020. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced more COVID-19 restrictions such as a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., and the switch to online education for secondary schools and universities, in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Wearing a face mask in public spaces has been made mandatory in Hungary starting Tuesday midnight amid surging COVID-19 infections."The current spread of the epidemic called for stricter rules, that is why we impose the mandatory use of masks in public areas from midnight," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public television M1 on Tuesday.According to the government's website, masks are mandatory in public areas of settlements with a population of more than 10,000."The designation of areas will be the responsibility of the mayors," the website informed, adding that during sports activities, as well as in parks and green areas, the use of masks is not mandatory.The compulsory wearing of masks is the latest in a series of measures coming into force from Wednesday, including a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., and the switch to online education for secondary schools and universities.Hungary on Wednesday registered 3,945 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span, raising the national total to 122,863, according to the government's coronavirus information website.Orban has pledged to procure COVID-19 vaccines, which will be made available to all citizens who want it. The prime minister said his administration was engaged in talks on purchasing vaccines from China and Russia, adding that Hungary could have access to two to three different vaccines by next spring. Enditem