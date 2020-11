Members of the Armed Forces of Malta and war veterans participate in a commemoration of Armistice Day, 102 years after the end of the first World War (WWI), at the Saluting Battery in Valletta, Malta, Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

A shot is fired from a cannon during a commemoration of Armistice Day, 102 years after the end of the first World War (WWI), at the Saluting Battery in Valletta, Malta, Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)