Chinese peacekeepers donate supplies to South Sudan's police for COVID-19 fight

Chinese peacekeepers perform patrol duty in Juba, capital of South Sudan, Sept. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Jiang Dongpo)

The Chinese peacekeepers on Wednesday donated materials to help South Sudan's Central Equatoria regional police boost the fight against COVID-19, the Chinese embassy in South Sudan said.Chinese UN police (UNPOL) serving in the United Nations mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) also shared best practices and experience in mitigating the pandemic.Monydhang Deng Kuol, Central Equatoria State Police Commissioner, lauded the donation and praised the Chinese UNPOL's assistance and support to the state police on capacity building, including COVID-19 prevention."China is a great country with hardworking people. I believe the bilateral relations between the two police forces will be reinforced through mutual cooperation and exchanges in the future," Kuol said in a statement issued by the embassy.He added that Central Equatoria State police would do their best to protect the safety of people including the local Chinese community.The eighth Chinese UNPOL contingent has been deployed in the UN mission in South Sudan since December 2019.The 21 members of the contingent have served in UNMISS sectors in Juba, Wau, Bor, and Malakal, carrying out the duties of protecting civilians, promoting human rights, supporting humanitarian issues, facilitating the peace process, and preventing sexual and gender-based violence.