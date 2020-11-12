Bolivia resumes diplomatic ties with Iran, Venezuela

Bolivian president-elect Luis Arce (front) attends the swearing-in ceremony in La Paz, Bolivia, on Nov. 8, 2020. Luis Arce, winner of the Oct. 18 general elections in Bolivia, took office on Sunday as the new president of the South American country for the next five years. (Photo by Mateo Romay/Xinhua)

The Bolivian government of President Luis Arce resumed diplomatic relations with Iran and Venezuela, Bolivia's Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed on Wednesday.Both Iran and Venezuela have immediately appointed their ambassadors to Bolivia, a year after Bolivia's opposition-backed interim government, led by Jeanine Anez, broke off relations with them.The Ambassadors of Iran, Morteza Tafreshi, and Venezuela, Alexander Yanez, presented their credentials to Arce on Wednesday morning.Both diplomats were previously accredited by the Bolivian Foreign Ministry.Arce took office on Nov. 8 after winning general elections as the candidate of the Movement Towards Socialism on Oct. 18.