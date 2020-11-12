Thai Airways puts consumer goods on sale amid COVID-19 pandemic

Airplanes of Thai Airways International are seen at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, April 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

The Thai Airways International (THAI) on Wednesday put large quantities of consumer goods, normally used in flights, on sale to members of the public.The financially-ailing airline firm has posted on its Facebook page the so-called TG Warehouse Sale for over 400 categories of consumer goods available for online sale at very low prices, ranging from coffee cups, tissue paper and dental floss picks to secondhand aircraft.The TG Warehouse Sale is meant to keep the abundant quantities of those goods, normally used on board, in proportion to the reduced number of domestic and international flights of the national flag carriers largely due to the pandemic, the THAI said.The airline has earlier put a total of 34 second-hand Airbus and Boeing jets on sale to the public in order to alleviate its operating and maintenance costs.Meanwhile, some 5,000 out of a total of about 19,000 employees of the cash-strapped airline firm have offered to take early retirement from Dec. 1 to help ease its financial burdens.