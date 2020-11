A man holding a Polish flag and wearing a face mask takes part in a car parade to celebrate the anniversary of Poland's independence in Warsaw, Poland, on Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A man takes photos of a vintage Fiat car produced in Poland during a march to celebrate the anniversary of Poland's independence in Warsaw, Poland, on Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)