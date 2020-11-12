India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8,683,916

People have tests at a COVID-19 mobile testing facility in Hyderabad, India, on July 31, 2020. India recorded the highest ever single-day spike with 55,078 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 1,638,870, according to the federal health ministry. (Str/Xinhua)

India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,683,916 on Thursday as 47,905 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours, said latest data released by the federal health ministry.With 550 deaths since Wednesday morning, the total death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 128,121, added the ministry's data.Still there are 489,294 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 8,066,501 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far.On Wednesday the number of active cases in the country came down below the 500,000-mark after several months, and the first time when the number of people cured and discharged from hospitals crossed the 8 million-mark.The Indian government's focus has been on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities.Till Wednesday a total of 121,962,509 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country, out of which 1,193,358 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, according to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday. Enditem