Australia recognizes First Nations history with annual celebrations

Aboriginal people dance at Sydney harbor, Australia, Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo by Zhu Hongye/Xinhua)

Australia on Sunday kicked off a week of celebrations recognizing the history and culture of its First Nations peoples, with this year's theme "Always Was, Always Will Be."Named after the National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC), every year NAIDOC Week invites all Australians to explore the rich history of the country's first inhabitants through talks, films, performances and other special events.Noongar and Saibai Islander man Tyrown Waigana who designed the 2020 NAIDOC poster, carries on an artistic tradition which is often described as the oldest in the world.Waigana explained that the theme "Always Was, Always Will Be" refers to First Nations people's physical and spiritual connection to the Australian landmass."Long before other people came here and long after they're gone, we were here and will be here," he said.While COVID-19 has limited the number of public events at this year's NAIDOC Week, several will be going ahead with pandemic restrictions in place, including Dance Rites, an indigenous dance competition held every year on the Opera House forecourt.This year the popular dance competition will be digitally broadcast in order to keep physical attendance to a minimum.The competition consists both of traditional dance, involving ancient languages, songs cycles and other customs, followed by the wildcard dance event which is open to any style, and often reflects a more shared history incorporating non-traditional elements.This year's NAIDOC Week runs from Nov. 8 to 15.