Israel discovers 3,000-year-old fortified building

Archaeologists work at a 3,000-year-old fortified building in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, on Nov. 11, 2020. Israeli archaeologists have discovered a 3,000-year-old fortified building, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said on Wednesday. The rare fort was uncovered during an archaeological excavation led by the IAA at a small hill in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights. (Ayal Margolin/JINI via Xinhua)Israeli archaeologists have discovered a 3,000-year-old fortified building, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said on Wednesday.
