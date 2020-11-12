Vendors sell globe amaranth flower at market ahead of Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal

A vendor sells globe amaranth flower at a market ahead of the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 11, 2020. Tihar is one of the major Hindu festivals celebrated for five days in October or early November every year. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

