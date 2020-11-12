In pics: traditional making technique of gold and silver ware of Baimasi Town

A worker welds a piece of gold and silver ware at a workshop in Baimasi Town of Luolong District in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 11, 2020. The traditional making technique of gold and silver ware of Baimasi Town, a provincial intangible cultural heritage of Henan, is featured with many hand-made steps. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

A worker carves patterns on a piece of gold and silver ware at a workshop in Baimasi Town of Luolong District in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 11, 2020. The traditional making technique of gold and silver ware of Baimasi Town, a provincial intangible cultural heritage of Henan, is featured with many hand-made steps. (Xinhua/Han Chaoyang)

A worker draws patterns on a piece of gold and silver ware at a workshop in Baimasi Town of Luolong District in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 11, 2020. The traditional making technique of gold and silver ware of Baimasi Town, a provincial intangible cultural heritage of Henan, is featured with many hand-made steps. (Xinhua/Han Chaoyang)

A worker works on a piece of carved gold and silver ware at a workshop in Baimasi Town of Luolong District in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 11, 2020. The traditional making technique of gold and silver ware of Baimasi Town, a provincial intangible cultural heritage of Henan, is featured with many hand-made steps. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)