Biden presses on with cabinet

Headlines in German newspapers in Berlin show a tale of winners and losers as they report Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential race over outgoing US President Donald Trump on Sunday. German government leaders have reacted with relief and congratulations following the projected win of Biden. Photo: VCG

US president-elect Joe Biden pressed ahead with his transition Wednesday despite President Donald Trump's refusal to acknowledge defeat, naming a seasoned Democratic operative as chief of staff in his first public White House personnel choice.Biden tapped longtime aide Ron Klain, who previously served as his first chief of staff while vice president, acknowledging the two had a long road ahead in fighting the coronavirus pandemic as well as healing a deeply divided nation."His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again," Biden said.He made the announcement after visiting the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia earlier Wednesday.Trump attended a separate, simultaneous ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington DC, in what should have been a moment of national unity but instead highlighted the Republican's refusal to acknowledge election defeat.The president made no public remarks during the somber wreath-laying ceremony, his first official appearance since the November 3 vote.Since media called the race four days ago, Trump has not addressed the nation other than via Twitter and a written statement released to mark Veterans Day, and has not conceded to Biden, as is tradition once a winner is projected in a US vote.With COVID-19 cases shattering records across the country and states imposing new restrictions, Trump seems to have all but shelved normal presidential duties.Instead, he has remained shut up inside the presidential mansion, claiming that he is about to win and filing lawsuits alleging voter fraud that so far have been backed up by only the flimsiest evidence.Early Wednesday he was tweeting fresh evidence-free claims of election wins and ballot tampering, despite the consensus from international observers, world leaders, local election officials and US media that the voting was free and fair.Some Republicans were adding their voices to growing calls for the president to concede, with experts warning his refusal to do so was undermining the democratic process and holding up the transition to Biden.Among them was the Republican secretary of state for Montana, Corey Stapleton, who heralded the "incredible things" Trump accomplished in office.Some of the most powerful figures in the Republican party - among them Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Senate leader Mitch McConnell - have backed Trump in his bid to undermine Biden's victory, however.AFP