NAMOC exhibition reviews Chinese artist Sun Bowen’s career

Painting Zen on Green Mountain by Sun Bowen on display at NAMOC on Thursday Photo: Courtesy of NAMOC

A new exhibition featuring the art of late Chinese artist Sun Bowen kicked off at Beijing's National Art Museum of China (NAMOC) on Thursday.The Impassioned Poem exhibition focuses on the evolution of the artist's landscape paintings over the years and how he incorporated styles from both the East and West.Alongside another section exploring his flower, bird and fish paintings, the exhibition seeks to examine his art career in its entirety as well as his innovative style and spirit."As one of the most innovative artists of his time, Sun expressed his love for nature and life in China's traditional style while keeping an open mind toward the world," wrote China Academy of Fine Arts President Fan Di'an, the exhibition's curator, in the exhibition preface.The exhibition is set to run until November 22.