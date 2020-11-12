2020 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference kicks off in Beijing

Photo taken on Nov. 12, 2020 shows an unmanned delivery car displayed at the 2020 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference held in Beijing, capital of China. The three-day conference kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Photo taken on Nov. 12, 2020 shows an electric car displayed at the 2020 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference held in Beijing, capital of China. The three-day conference kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Photo taken on Nov. 12, 2020 shows a hydrogen-powered car displayed at the 2020 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference held in Beijing, capital of China. The three-day conference kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Photo taken on Nov. 12, 2020 shows an electric car displayed at the 2020 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference held in Beijing, capital of China. The three-day conference kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Photo taken on Nov. 12, 2020 shows the scene of the 2020 World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference held in Beijing, capital of China. The three-day conference kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)