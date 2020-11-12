Wasteland-turned flower field brings change to campus life in Jiangxi

Pupils water flowers at Zhaixia Central Primary School in Yuanzhou District of Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Nov. 9, 2020. Yin Dafu, new principal of Zhaixia Central Primary School, had always hoped to turn the wasteland in front of the teaching area into a leisure place for pupils. Therefore he, together with other teachers, sowed seeds onto the wasteland and turned it into a flower field, which has brought great changes to students' campus life. Nowadays, pupils attend art class and have fun here. Yin also calls students to take care of the flowers from time to time, which gives the children an opportunity to get in touch with the nature. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Pupils exercise at Zhaixia Central Primary School in Yuanzhou District of Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Nov. 9, 2020. Yin Dafu, new principal of Zhaixia Central Primary School, had always hoped to turn the wasteland in front of the teaching area into a leisure place for pupils. Therefore he, together with other teachers, sowed seeds onto the wasteland and turned it into a flower field, which has brought great changes to students' campus life. Nowadays, pupils attend art class and have fun here. Yin also calls students to take care of the flowers from time to time, which gives the children an opportunity to get in touch with the nature. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Yin Dafu, principal of Zhaixia Central Primary School, works at the flower field of Zhaixia Central Primary School with his students in Yuanzhou District of Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Nov. 9, 2020. Yin Dafu, new principal of Zhaixia Central Primary School, had always hoped to turn the wasteland in front of the teaching area into a leisure place for pupils. Therefore he, together with other teachers, sowed seeds onto the wasteland and turned it into a flower field, which has brought great changes to students' campus life. Nowadays, pupils attend art class and have fun here. Yin also calls students to take care of the flowers from time to time, which gives the children an opportunity to get in touch with the nature. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Pupils attend art class among flowers at Zhaixia Central Primary School in Yuanzhou District of Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Nov. 9, 2020. Yin Dafu, new principal of Zhaixia Central Primary School, had always hoped to turn the wasteland in front of the teaching area into a leisure place for pupils. Therefore he, together with other teachers, sowed seeds onto the wasteland and turned it into a flower field, which has brought great changes to students' campus life. Nowadays, pupils attend art class and have fun here. Yin also calls students to take care of the flowers from time to time, which gives the children an opportunity to get in touch with the nature. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Yin Dafu, principal of Zhaixia Central Primary School, works at the flower field of Zhaixia Central Primary School with one of his students in Yuanzhou District of Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province, on Nov. 9, 2020. Yin Dafu, new principal of Zhaixia Central Primary School, had always hoped to turn the wasteland in front of the teaching area into a leisure place for pupils. Therefore he, together with other teachers, sowed seeds onto the wasteland and turned it into a flower field, which has brought great changes to students' campus life. Nowadays, pupils attend art class and have fun here. Yin also calls students to take care of the flowers from time to time, which gives the children an opportunity to get in touch with the nature. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)