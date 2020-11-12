Bolivia’s Morales ends homecoming tour with rally

Thousands of supporters of Bolivia's ex-president Evo Morales crowded into his political stronghold Wednesday for a climactic rally to mark his triumphant return to his homeland.Morales arrived in Chimore, in the heart of Bolivia's coca-growing region, at the head of a cavalcade of vehicles, including some that accompanied him on a 1,000-kilometer homecoming tour since crossing the border from Argentina on Monday."In the past year I've never felt abandoned," he told the crowd, referring to his year in exile, initially in Mexico and later in Argentina.Morales fled Chimore a year ago to the day, having lost the support of the armed forces amid violent protests against his re-election to an unconstitutional fourth term.The leftist former leader again accused the US of provoking a coup d'etat because of Washington's interest in Bolivia's giant lithium reserves.The former leader was to have been joined in Chimore by new President Luis Arce, his successor as head of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, according to the organizers of the homecoming rally.Former economy minister Arce won the re-run of the annulled ­election in October and was ­inaugurated on Sunday.Morales explained away his absence by telling the crowd he was unavoidably elsewhere on state business, and was "in the middle of organizing the public administration."So far Arce and his ministers have kept their distance from Morales.Many Bolivians believe his return risks derailing the new president's stated intention to unite the country after a year of rule by a right-wing interim government.The ex-president has repeatedly said he will not engage in politics.