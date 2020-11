Gravediggers and forensic experts search for the remains of victims executed by members of the Colombian army during the Colombian armed conflict, at the cemetery in Dabeiba, Colombia, on Wednesday. Areas around Dabeiba and its cemetery are under investigation by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace for crimes committed by members of the guerrillas, paramilitary and armed forces during the conflict. Photo: AFP

RELATED ARTICLES: Thousands of indigenous Colombians march against violence