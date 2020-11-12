Exclusive photos of Pudong’s dramatic changes after 30 years

Night view of Pudong New Area, Shanghai, October 29 Photo: Yang Hui/GT

When glancing at businesspeople working in skyscrapers at the Lujiazui Finance and Trade Zone, having fun at the Shanghai Disney Resort, or observing dock workers busily handle goods at the Yangshan Deep Water Port, it is hard to imagine that Pudong in Shanghai was farmland just 30 years ago.The reform and opening-up has been credited with developing Pudong into a promising international financial center with modern facilities, open policies, attractive international enterprises and abundant resources for doing business and enjoying life.This year marks the 30th anniversary of Shanghai Pudong New Area.Thirty years ago, former leader Deng Xiaoping said "Shanghai is our ace in the hole. To develop Shanghai is a shortcut," at the critical moment of Pudong's development and opening-up.Adhering to deepening reform and opening-up, Pudong established China's first financial and trade zone, first bonded area, first export processing zone, first wholly owned foreign trade companies, first foreign bank, first pilot free trade area and a series of "national firsts." Modern infrastructure like the Pudong International Airport and Yangshan Deep Water Port strengthens Pudong as an international business hub.In 2019, Pudong's regional GDP reached 1,273.4 billion yuan, 211 times that of 6.024 billion yuan in 1990. Pudong has created an 80th of China's national GDP and a 15th of the country's total import and export volume of goods.And the story has just started. At the event marking the 30th anniversary on Thursday, the central leadership has urged Pudong New Area to grasp the new opportunities derived from China's development needs, and continue to serve the nation as a pioneer of reform and opening-up.

The main entrance of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone located in the Pudong New Area Photo: Yang Hui/GT

The first delivery of Tesla Model 3 electric cars from Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai are rolled off the production line on December 30, 2019. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

A freighter prepares to dock at the Shanghai Yangshan Deep Water Port. Photo: Yang Hui/GT





Visitors to Shanghai Disney Resort take photos after the park's re-opening amid the COVID-19 epidemic on May 11. Photo: Yang Hui/GT





An autonomous driving vehicle is tested on a road in the Lingang Special Area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone. Photo: Yang Hui/GT