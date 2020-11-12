Workers cover stupa at Borobudur temple with tarpaulin in Magelang, Indonesia

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/12 22:50:12

Workers cover the stupa at Borobudur temple with tarpaulin for prevention of an anticipated volcanic eruption of Mount Merapi in Magelang, central Java, Indonesia, Nov. 12, 2020. (Photo by Joni/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
