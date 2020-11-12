Workers cover stupa at Borobudur temple with tarpaulin in Magelang, Indonesia

Workers cover the stupa at Borobudur temple with tarpaulin for prevention of an anticipated volcanic eruption of Mount Merapi in Magelang, central Java, Indonesia, Nov. 12, 2020. (Photo by Joni/Xinhua)

