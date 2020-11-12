COVID-19 awareness exhibition held in Gaza City

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/12 22:52:27

A Palestinian woman views an artwork at a COVID-19 awareness exhibition in Gaza City, Nov. 12, 2020. About 40 artists participated in the exhibition with more than 45 paintings to raise public awareness of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 

A Palestinian girl views an artwork at a COVID-19 awareness exhibition in Gaza City, Nov. 12, 2020. About 40 artists participated in the exhibition with more than 45 paintings to raise public awareness of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 

A Palestinian boy views an artwork at a COVID-19 awareness exhibition in Gaza City, Nov. 12, 2020. About 40 artists participated in the exhibition with more than 45 paintings to raise public awareness of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 

A Palestinian woman views an artwork at a COVID-19 awareness exhibition in Gaza City, Nov. 12, 2020. About 40 artists participated in the exhibition with more than 45 paintings to raise public awareness of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 

A Palestinian girl views an artwork at a COVID-19 awareness exhibition in Gaza City, Nov. 12, 2020. About 40 artists participated in the exhibition with more than 45 paintings to raise public awareness of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus