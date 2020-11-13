Global markets awaiting direction as a Biden presidency likely mean more stimulus

US dollar banknotes and an image of White House are arranged for a photograph in Washington D.C., the United States, Aug. 20, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

Global markets are looking for direction as a Joe Biden presidency could mean more stimulus will be pumped into the US economy.Biden has been pushing for gigantic economic proposals adding up to roughly $3 trillion in federal spending. This on the back of $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill, suggests a likely new flood of money into the market.News about a coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech with Chinese Fosun in maybe 90 percent effective in trials set off a rally in US and European stock markets.The news doesn't mean the US economy is out of danger or that it doesn't need continued policy help, CNBC reported Tuesday, citing San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly.The Fed is in "robust" discussions about the future of its asset-purchase program, according to Daly.The US has thus far rolled out four rounds of fiscal aid, ranging from direct cash payments to increased unemployment benefits, amounting to $3 trillion, equivalent to roughly 14 percent of US GDP in 2019, Beijing-based China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC), one of the nation's top investment bank, said in its research findings on Thursday.Behind the rarely loose monetary policy is the Fed's unprecedented unlimited quantitative easing and the US M2 broad money supply growth that is only secondary to a peak reached during World War II. The super loose policy that smacks of the monetization of fiscal deficits has resulted in a fairly abnormal economic phenomenon: the US once had over 20 million unemployed while the disposable income of its residents was shown to be on an up spiral, effectively underlining the US consumption rebound, according to CICC findings unveiled at a media briefing in Beijing.Taking into account the possibility of launching effective COVID-19 vaccines at the beginning of next year, the risk arising from an economic rebound-induced stronger-than-expected inflation shouldn't be overlooked, the investment bank stressed, pointing out the likelihood that the US debt issue being exposed to greater risk.There might already be signs: along with the monetization of US fiscal deficits this year comes a weak US dollar which pushes up prices of imported items. Additionally, if the US economic rebound proves stronger than anticipated, its long-term interest rates might see a rise steeper than current market estimates. This could add pressure to emerging economies burdened with a large amount of US dollar-denominated debt, thereby increasing financial market turbulence, CICC economists reckoned.China, for its part, tends to see a dwindling interest rate spread with the US, which could weigh in on capital flows into the country, the economists forecast, adding the availability of vaccines would add fuel to factories starting to hum again in the rest of the world and consequently weaken China's trade juggernaut and put depreciating pressure on the yuan.