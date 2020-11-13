All parties to benefit if ceasefire agreement in Nagorno-Karabakh honored: Russian FM

Photo taken on Sept. 29, 2020 shows a man walking by a house damaged during clashes in the Tartar district bordering the Nagorno-Karabakh region. (Photo by Tofik Babayev/Xinhua)

If all parties in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict honor the ceasefire agreement, everyone will benefit from it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday."I am sure that if we carry out everything that we agreed upon, and I currently see no signs that someone is trying to break these agreements, everyone will benefit," Lavrov said.Lavrov added that unblocking all economic, communication and transport links in the region will be vital for its revival and the recovery of Armenia's economy that has suffered the most.The minister stressed that the peacekeeping mission deployed in the region will help restore the cultural heritage of both Armenia and Azerbaijan.He ensured that the Russian mission will help contain the situation in the region and find constructive solutions.He further reiterated that no Turkish peacekeeping missions will operate in the region.Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a joint statement on Tuesday, agreeing on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh.As agreed, Russia will deploy a peacekeeping contingent consisting of 1,960 servicemen with small arms, 90 armored personnel carriers, and 380 vehicles to the region.