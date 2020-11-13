View of Leigong Mountain National Forest Park in Guizhou, SW China

Locals walk at the Leigong Mountain National Forest Park in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 12, 2020 shows the view of Leigong Mountain National Forest Park in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 12, 2020 shows terraced fields and residential buildings at Leigong Mountain National Forest Park in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 12, 2020 shows terraced fields at Leigong Mountain National Forest Park in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 12, 2020 shows the view of Leigong Mountain National Forest Park in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Photo taken on Nov. 12, 2020 shows a waterfall at Leigong Mountain National Forest Park in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 12, 2020 shows the view of Leigong Mountain National Forest Park in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 12, 2020 shows the view of Leigong Mountain National Forest Park in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 12, 2020 shows the view of Leigong Mountain National Forest Park in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)