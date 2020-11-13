Live-streaming double jeopardy

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

The Double 11 online shopping day, on which online sales set another record this year, just brought down the curtain. How much share did you contribute? Was your frenzied buying influenced by promotional slogans like "Oh my God, buy it?" This is a well-known catchphrase by Austin Li, one of the best live-stream salespersons of beauty products in China, whose sales hit 6.32 billion yuan ($946 million) from October 20 to November 8. Live-stream marketing has recently become a popular online promotion. Exaggerated narratives and performance by live-stream bloggers now play major roles in boosting sales, as they can trigger enthusiasm for consumption. But it has brought about a series of problems. For example, there have been reports that many live-stream promotions involve false advertising. Some netizens said some live-stream bloggers sell fake, inferior goods, or refuse the returns. It's essential to remain rational before making any consumption. We have to stay sharp in advance of any purchase and spend wisely. This will help avoid disrupting the festive of the shopping - and not lead buyers into double jeopardy where they lose their money and get stuck with junk.