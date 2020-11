Sea of clouds at Biancheng Township, central China

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 13, 2020 shows sea of clouds at Biancheng Township of Huayuan County, Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 13, 2020 shows sea of clouds at Biancheng Township of Huayuan County, Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 13, 2020 shows sea of clouds at Biancheng Township of Huayuan County, Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)