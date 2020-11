Volunteers collect donated toys in a drive-thru toy drive event at Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 12, 2020. An annual toy drive event was held at PNE Thursday. People dropped off their toys in drive-thru style during the COVID-19 pandemic. Toys collected in the event will be distributed to local impoverished children during Christmas. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)