An idol maker colors the idols of Goddess Kali ahead of Diwali festival at Agartala, the capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, Nov. 12, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

An idol maker colors the idol of Goddess Kali ahead of Diwali festival at Agartala, the capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, Nov. 12, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)