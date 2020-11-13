Various measures taken to shake off poverty in Hongni Village of N China

A villager sorts drying persimmons in Hongni Village in Pingshun County, north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 11, 2020.

Guo Yuanli (L), a poverty alleviation official who has been assigned as first secretary to Hongni Village, talks with a villager in Hongni Village in Pingshun County, north China's Shanxi Province, Nov. 11, 2020.

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 12, 2020 shows the view of Hongni Village in Pingshun County, north China's Shanxi Province.

