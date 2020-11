3D-paper carving artist in E China

Paper carving artist Zhang Shoujiang paints the manuscript of paper carving artworks at his studio in Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Photo taken on Nov. 12, 2020 shows paper carving artworks at Zhang Shoujiang's studio in Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Paper carving artist Zhang Shoujiang creates artworks at his studio in Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 12, 2020.(Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Paper carving artist Zhang Shoujiang shows artworks made of more than 30 layers of coated papers at his studio in Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Photo taken on Nov. 12, 2020 shows paper carving artworks at Zhang Shoujiang's studio in Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)