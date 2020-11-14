China can deal with final ‘crazy’ Trump moves: Global Times editorial
Source: Global Times Published: 2020/11/14 8:11:30
The Chinese people don't want to be involved in trouble after the US election. But we must make the Trump administration know that we had not hesitated to fight back their provocations during the peak of their rule, nor will we be reluctant to strike back when necessary in the coming days. Now may be their craziest time, but we know it's also their most vulnerable time.
