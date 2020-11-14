Fighter jets in round-the-clock flight

Maintenance men assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command perform last-minute inspections on a fighter jet prior to a round-the-clock flight training exercise on November 10, 2020.Photo:China Military

A maintenance man assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command checks the missile of a fighter jet prior to a round-the-clock flight training exercise on November 10, 2020.Photo:China Military

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi on the runway and get ready to take off in succession during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on November 10, 2020.Photo:China Military

A ground crew assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command signals a J-10 fighter jet to enter the aircraft hangar during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on November 10, 2020.Photo:China Military

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a round-the-clock flight training exercise on November 10, 2020.Photo:China Military