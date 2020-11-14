Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium

The Grand Place is seen in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 13, 2020. "Despite some encouraging signals, there is still work to be done to get out of the crisis. The fight against the coronavirus is a marathon, where we are now close to the start, not the finish. We need to prepare for long-term measures," Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said. Belgium moved to stricter lockdown earlier this month, with rules valid throughout the country to fight against COVID-19. According to the rules, all non-essential businesses will have to close. Food stores and supermarkets will remain open. Restaurants and bars in hotels will close.Photo:Xinhua

