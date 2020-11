Highlights of Macao Food Festival

Visitors are seen in the 20th Macao Food Festival at Sai Van Lake Square in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2020. The 20th Macao Food Festival runs from Nov. 13 to Nov 29.Photo:Xinhua

Visitors select food in the 20th Macao Food Festival at Sai Van Lake Square in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2020. The 20th Macao Food Festival runs from Nov. 13 to Nov 29.Photo:Xinhua

A chef of a food stall cooks during the 20th Macao Food Festival at Sai Van Lake Square in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2020. The 20th Macao Food Festival runs from Nov 13 to Nov 29.Photo:Xinhua

