Crayfish breeding helps increase people's incomes in central China's village

A breeder shows the Australian red claw crayfish raised by him at Jinpeng Village of Yonghe Town in Liuyang, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 13, 2020. In recent years, the breeding of Australian red claw crayfish was introduced to Yonghe as an agricultural industry to help increase the incomes of local people.Photo:Xinhua

A breeder harvests Australian red claw crayfish at Jinpeng Village of Yonghe Town in Liuyang, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 13, 2020. In recent years, the breeding of Australian red claw crayfish was introduced to Yonghe as an agricultural industry to help increase the incomes of local people.Photo:Xinhua

A breeder packages Australian red claw crayfish at Jinpeng Village of Yonghe Town in Liuyang, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 13, 2020. In recent years, the breeding of Australian red claw crayfish was introduced to Yonghe as an agricultural industry to help increase the incomes of local people.Photo:Xinhua

Breeders harvest Australian red claw crayfish at Jinpeng Village of Yonghe Town in Liuyang, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 13, 2020. In recent years, the breeding of Australian red claw crayfish was introduced to Yonghe as an agricultural industry to help increase the incomes of local people.Photo:Xinhua