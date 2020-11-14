Lantern production helps increase local villagers' income in Hebei

A villager airs red lanterns at Luozhuang Township of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 13, 2020. The production of the lantern is supported and encouraged in the town as a way to help increase local villagers' incomes. By far, there are over 60 red lantern workshops in the township, with annual output value exceeding 60 million yuan (9 million U.S. dollars). Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo shows a villager airing red lanterns at Luozhuang Township of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 13, 2020. The production of the lantern is supported and encouraged in the town as a way to help increase local villagers' incomes. By far, there are over 60 red lantern workshops in the township, with annual output value exceeding 60 million yuan (9 million U.S. dollars).Photo:Xinhua

A villager makes red lanterns at Luozhuang Township of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 13, 2020. The production of the lantern is supported and encouraged in the town as a way to help increase local villagers' incomes. By far, there are over 60 red lantern workshops in the township, with annual output value exceeding 60 million yuan (9 million U.S. dollars).Photo:Xinhua