Embroidery skills help ethnic minority households shake off poverty

Jia Qianmei (L) teaches embroidery to women of the Miao ethnic group at the workshop in Basha Village of the Miao ethnic group of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 13, 2020. Training bases and workshops of embroidery and batik have been set up in Congjiang County with the assistance from Yunyan District of Guiyang City. So far, more than 1,700 local ethnic minority women learned the skills here and women from about 500 impoverished households have shaken off poverty in their home villages. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Women of the Miao ethnic group study embroidery at the workshop in Basha Village of the Miao ethnic group of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 13, 2020. Training bases and workshops of embroidery and batik have been set up in Congjiang County with the assistance from Yunyan District of Guiyang City. So far, more than 1,700 local ethnic minority women learned the skills here and women from about 500 impoverished households have shaken off poverty in their home villages. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

