Sunzhuang Village in Shandong thrives on e-commerce business

Sun Yan, an online clothes store owner, presents the costume she designed in the fusion of the traditional clothing of the Han ethnic group that is generally called Hanfu via live streaming, in Sunzhuang Village in Caoxian County of Heze City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 10, 2020. Sunzhuang Village thrives on e-commerce business. Among some 760 households in the village, more than 560 run online clothes stores on Taobao.com, Alibaba's main e-commerce site. The village's sales volume of costumes exceeded 200 million yuan (about 30.22 million U.S. dollars) in 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)

Sun Yan, an online clothes store owner, presents the costume she designed in the fusion of the traditional clothing of the Han ethnic group that is generally called Hanfu, in Sunzhuang Village in Caoxian County of Heze City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 10, 2020. Sunzhuang Village thrives on e-commerce business. Among some 760 households in the village, more than 560 run online clothes stores on Taobao.com, Alibaba's main e-commerce site. The village's sales volume of costumes exceeded 200 million yuan (about 30.22 million U.S. dollars) in 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)

Sun Kangjia, an online clothes store owner, arranges costumes for sale to Japan at Sunzhuang Village of Caoxian County in Heze, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 9, 2020. Sunzhuang Village thrives on e-commerce business. Among some 760 households in the village, more than 560 run online clothes stores on Taobao.com, Alibaba's main e-commerce site. The village's sales volume of costumes exceeded 200 million yuan (about 30.22 million U.S. dollars) in 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)

Sun Yan, an online clothes store owner, poses for photos with the costume she designed in the fusion of the traditional clothing of the Han ethnic group that is generally called Hanfu, in Sunzhuang Village in Caoxian County of Heze City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 10, 2020. Sunzhuang Village thrives on e-commerce business. Among some 760 households in the village, more than 560 run online clothes stores on Taobao.com, Alibaba's main e-commerce site. The village's sales volume of costumes exceeded 200 million yuan (about 30.22 million U.S. dollars) in 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)