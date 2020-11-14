2020 International Balloon Festival held in Mexico

Hot air balloons rise during the 2020 International Balloon Festival in Leon City of Guanajuato State, Mexico, on Nov. 13, 2020. (Photo by Mario Armas/Xinhua)

Hot air balloons rise during the 2020 International Balloon Festival in Leon City of Guanajuato State, Mexico, on Nov. 13, 2020. (Photo by Mario Armas/Xinhua)

Hot air balloons rise during the 2020 International Balloon Festival in Leon City of Guanajuato State, Mexico, on Nov. 13, 2020. (Photo by Mario Armas/Xinhua)

Hot air balloons rise during the 2020 International Balloon Festival in Leon City of Guanajuato State, Mexico, on Nov. 13, 2020. (Photo by Mario Armas/Xinhua)