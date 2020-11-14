2020 International Balloon Festival held in Mexico

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/14 17:14:07

Hot air balloons rise during the 2020 International Balloon Festival in Leon City of Guanajuato State, Mexico, on Nov. 13, 2020. (Photo by Mario Armas/Xinhua)


 

