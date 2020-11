Aerial photo taken on Nov. 13, 2020 shows a test train running on the Hefei-Anqing high-speed railway in east China's Anhui Province.

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 13, 2020 shows a test train running on the Hefei-Anqing high-speed railway in east China's Anhui Province.

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 13, 2020 shows a test train running on the Hefei-Anqing high-speed railway in east China's Anhui Province.