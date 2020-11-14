Porcelain painter and his daughter present local culture through painting

Jiang Hongliang shows one of his artworks at his workshop in Zhanggong District of Ganzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 13, 2020. Jiang Hongliang started his career as porcelain painter in 1992 reflecting local customs and landscape onto porcelain wares. Since then, he travelled all over Ganzhou to look for inspirations for his artwork. His 20-year-old daughter Jiang Fangyuan is now stepping into the same career and hoping to present the beauty of local culture to more people through porcelain painting. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Jiang Hongliang paints on a porcelain ware at his workshop in Zhanggong District of Ganzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Jiang Hongliang teaches his daughter to paint on a porcelain ware at his workshop in Zhanggong District of Ganzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Jiang Hongliang paints on a porcelain ware at his workshop in Zhanggong District of Ganzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)