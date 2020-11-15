Jishou drum festival opens in central China's Hunan

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/15 10:41:47

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Jishou drum festival in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, Nov.14, 2020. (Photo by Yao Fang/Xinhua)


 

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Jishou drum festival in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, Nov.14, 2020. (Photo by Peng Biao/Xinhua)


 

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Jishou drum festival in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, Nov.14, 2020. (Photo by Liu Zhenjun/Xinhua)


 

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Jishou drum festival in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, Nov.14, 2020. (Photo by Yao Fang/Xinhua)


 

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Jishou drum festival in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, Nov.14, 2020. (Photo by Long Enze/Xinhua)


 

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Jishou drum festival in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, Nov.14, 2020. (Photo by Yao Fang/Xinhua)


 

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Jishou drum festival in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, Nov.14, 2020. (Photo by Long Enze/Xinhua)


 

Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the Jishou drum festival in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, Nov.14, 2020. (Photo by Peng Biao/Xinhua)


 

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Jishou drum festival in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, Nov.14, 2020. (Photo by Long Enze/Xinhua)


 

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Jishou drum festival in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, Nov.14, 2020. (Photo by Yao Fang/Xinhua)


 

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Jishou drum festival in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province, Nov.14, 2020. (Photo by Yao Fang/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus